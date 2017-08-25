Kodak and Girl Skateboards team up to create classic brand collaboration

Eastman Kodak Company and Girl Skateboard Co. announced they’ve teamed up to bring the skateboarding world an exciting new product line centered around Kodak’s iconic brand.

The collection includes skateboards, wheels and apparel featuring classic Kodak color schemes, film stocks and logos mixed with Girl Skateboard’s iconic “OG” logo and branding.

“The Kodak brand continues to resonate with people across the world,” said Brian Cruz, Vice-President and General Manager, Consumer Products, Kodak. “The skateboarding community is no exception. In fact, skateboarders have embraced Kodak film over the years, and we are excited to help create a line of gear and clothing that captures their love of the brand.”

With the new collection focusing on retro style, it is also looking forward to the release of a new film shot on Kodak 8mm film. It features skate parks, campsites and the Girl Skateboard team on their road trip from Seattle down to San Francisco. Fans can look forward to the release of this footage later in the month at girlskateboards.com/kodak.

“Girl videos have always been partially shot on film. The 20 plus years of our archived photos are all shot on film,” said Sam Smyth, Girl Skateboards. “The Kodak brand is so synonymous with skateboarding to me, this collaboration feels completely natural. To work with Kodak officially, and for it to come out so cool, is extremely rewarding.”

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

About Girl Skateboards

In 1993, Rick Howard, Mike Carroll, Spike Jonze and Megan Baltimore founded The Girl Skateboard Company. For almost 25 years the brand has pushed the envelope with superior skateboard products, skate videos, and a team of world-renowned top professional riders.