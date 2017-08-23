Suntory Group Notification Regarding Reorganization and Executive Appointments
This is to notify that Suntory Holdings Limited will be reorganizing group companies and implementing their executive appointments.
- Details -
Reorganization - Effective September 1, 2017
- Reorganization at Suntory Spirits Limited
We are transferring operations related to imported liqueurs and imported spirits from the Whisky/Imported Liquor Marketing Department to the Liqueur/Shochu Marketing Department and conducting name changes for both the Whisky Marketing Department and the Liqueur/Spirits/Shochu Marketing Department. Through these developments, we will be promoting consistent business at Suntory Spirits (which has a multifaceted lineup of products) within this business category, regardless of whether products are made in Japan or are imported.
- Executive Appointments
Suntory Beer Limited - Effective September 1, 2017
Name: Shinichi Ono
Former Position: Executive Officers Senior General Manager, Beer Production Department
Name: Ichiro Izawa
Former Position: Senior General Manager, Musashino Brewery
New Position: Executive Officers Senior General Manager, Beer Production Department
