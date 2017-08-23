Deliver Your News to the World

Suntory Group Notification Regarding Reorganization and Executive Appointments


This is to notify that Suntory Holdings Limited will be reorganizing group companies and implementing their executive appointments.

- Details -

Reorganization - Effective September 1, 2017

- Reorganization at Suntory Spirits Limited

We are transferring operations related to imported liqueurs and imported spirits from the Whisky/Imported Liquor Marketing Department to the Liqueur/Shochu Marketing Department and conducting name changes for both the Whisky Marketing Department and the Liqueur/Spirits/Shochu Marketing Department. Through these developments, we will be promoting consistent business at Suntory Spirits (which has a multifaceted lineup of products) within this business category, regardless of whether products are made in Japan or are imported.

 - Executive Appointments

Suntory Beer Limited​ - Effective September 1, 2017

Name: Shinichi Ono

   Former Position: Executive Officers Senior General Manager, Beer Production Department 

Name: Ichiro Izawa

  Former Position: Senior General Manager, Musashino Brewery

  New Position: Executive Officers Senior General Manager, Beer Production Department

