Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $800,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The Baker Hughes Foundation has announced $800,000 in grants to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) for the 2021-22 academic year, part of the Foundation’s long-running mission to promote education and opportunity in the communities where Baker Hughes employees live and work. The funds will help provide financial support for a wide variety of scholarships, technological infrastructure, career readiness and curriculum development programs. At Southern University a portion of the grant will aid in recovery from Hurricane Ida.

The Universities participating in the grant program include Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University A&M College and Texas Southern University. They were selected because of their historic ties to Baker Hughes and their strong academic programs in science, technology, engineering, business and legal fields. This grant aligns with Baker Hughes’ strategy of building the energy workforce of the future and promoting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. The Baker Hughes African American Forum (AAF) employee resource group was instrumental in engaging with the partner universities and developing the grant program.

“Innovative minds and diverse perspectives are needed to meet the world’s pressing energy technology challenges, and universities like these are developing the future leaders who will help to solve them,” said Regina Jones, chief legal officer and trustee of the Baker Hughes Foundation. “It is important for companies like Baker Hughes to expand our educational partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and we look forward to continuing this in the future.”

To learn more about Baker Hughes’ work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.



About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 25 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.



About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

