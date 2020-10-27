Betcris to participate in panel on sports gambling in the Caribbean next month

Even though it may not have the large footprint seen elsewhere, like Europe or Latin America, the Caribbean has long been a big contributor to the sports gambling industry. The recent increased interest in sports gambling around the world has also increased activity in Caribbean countries, many of which have, for decades, shown support and welcomed sports gambling operators to establish headquarters there. As the global focus in sports gambling continues to rise, Caribbean-based operations are picking up, and an upcoming webinar led by Gaming and Media (G & M) News will explore the growth. Participating in the discussion will be Fernando Garita, Head of Business Development for Latin America’s leading sports gambling operator, Betcris.

The “2020 Sports Gambling In The Caribbean” webinar is part of a running series launched by G & M earlier this year. Already, several episodes of the virtual gatherings have been held as part of the entity’s Online Academic Courses curriculum, each focusing on different aspects of sports gambling in various regions across Latin America and the Caribbean. Topics have ranged from sports gambling in individual countries to handling payments for cross-border operations.

The upcoming webinar on Caribbean sports gambling will take place on November 5, beginning at 4 PM Central Standard Time (7 PM Argentina Standard Time). Betcris’ Garita will appear alongside three other high-profile industry executives, all of whom will explore the changing market and what is expected to be introduced in the future. JAZZGS Commercial Director Gustavo Sánchez Castillo, Fuchibola CEO Gustavo Noyola and Codere Business Development Executive Salo Leder will provide their insight with Garita, and Skywind Group Senior Sales Director Lucas Lebleu is expected to moderate the event.

Betcris has been an important component of the evolving sports gambling ecosystem across Latin America. Led by CEO JD Duarte, the Costa Rica-based company has continued to expand its operations across the region while, at the same time, it works closely with regulators and governments to establish the frameworks necessary to provide a stable and responsible industry. Its leadership and vision are helping guide future development that can be incorporated into new and existing markets.

In the Caribbean, 22 countries have some type of gambling, with a number of sportsbooks now in operation. Online gambling has become more popular lately, as well, facilitating greater expansion of the industry on both a domestic and a global level. Although some countries, such as the US, restrict access to Caribbean-based online sportsbooks, these are accessible virtually anywhere else sports gambling is not expressly prohibited.