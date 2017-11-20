Residents in Some Philadelphia Neighborhoods at Risk of Lead Exposure due to Soil Contamination

Earlier this year, The Inquirer published an investigative report about former industrial areas in parts of Philadelphia that are being reborn in a development boom. These construction projects are bringing homes and neighborhoods into areas that were once the industrial heart of the city, but in many circumstances sat barren in recent decades. While these projects are revitalizing entire segments of the city, the investigative report looked into the hazards posed by the past industrial uses of the land that left behind contaminated soil containing lead.

In fact, the article reports that at one time, the city had 36 lead smelters, the most of any other city in the nation. The end result of all these former lead smelters was soil contamination. In the report, journalists tested exposed soil from 114 locations. The samples came from yards, playgrounds and parks. Per the article, almost 75% of the samples showed “hazardous levels of lead contamination”.

This is important information because anyone can be at risk of lead poisoning if they are exposed to elevated levels of the toxic heavy metal. Young children are at especially high risk due to their rapidly developing bodies and tendencies to put their hands and objects in their mouths. Fortunately, lead poisoning is entirely preventable when exposure risks are identified and mitigated before lead enters the body.

"It's all too common to find soil contamination issues in former industrial areas of cities from coast to coast," said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. "As more of these sites are put back into use, developers and public health officials need to consider soil contamination issues that could threaten families and building occupants in the future.

