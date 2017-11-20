Jenji Kohan Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Netflix, the world’s leading Internet entertainment service, announced that Emmy Award-winning producer and writer Jenji Kohan will make Netflix her creative home under an exclusive multi-year deal to produce new original series and other projects.

Kohan, the creative force behind the groundbreaking Netflix original series Orange is The New Black, and executive producer on the Netflix 80s-inspired female comedy series GLOW, was a key part of the streaming service’s launch of original programming in 2013.

“Bold, outspoken and totally fearless, Jenji has constantly raised the bar for storytelling at Netflix,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content at Netflix. “She possesses a rare and special talent to say what’s unspoken, choose the unexpected over the safe and drive the cultural conversation - and audiences love her for it. She has been with us from the beginning and we could not be more thrilled to continue working together over the coming years.”

Said Kohan, “Current climate aside, it’s great to be in bed with Netflix.”

