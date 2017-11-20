Technicolor and Quantenna Band Together for Better Wi-Fi

Better Wi-Fi is needed to deliver an increasing array of services to multiple devices – especially in large homes requiring mesh networks.

Technicolor has partnered with Quantenna Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, which are an integral component to optimum access and interactions in the home. Central to the partnership, Technicolor’s dual-band Wi-Fi extender (OWA0130) has adopted the Quantenna chipset (QV860) – effectively extending the coverage of Wi-Fi gateways for service providers, including those offering mesh networks for larger homes.

These high-capacity, reliable Wi-Fi networks are crucial to the successful deployment of services to multiple devices in the home, and to the seamless connectivity that users have come to expect as they move from room to room – and from device to device. As service providers offer an increasing array of services – and bandwidth intensive content – Technicolor’s dual-band extender with Quantenna chipset will provide extended Wi-Fi coverage, and at higher speed and reliability than existing mesh products.

“A successful connected home experience today depends on reliable and high-quality Wi-Fi infrastructures which can support a growing array of devices requiring wireless access to the Internet,” said Bart Vercammen, VP Product Management at Technicolor. “The collaboration between Technicolor and Quantenna offers network service providers an opportunity to offer subscribers consistent and excellent performance throughout their homes.”

In its commitment to this burgeoning market around the world, “Quantenna is very pleased to partner with a media and technology leader such as Technicolor,” added Lionel Bonnot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Quantenna.

Hear more about this exciting collaboration to advance Wi-Fi solutions from James Chen, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Quantenna Communications.