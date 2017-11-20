Fantasy Advantage, the Machine Learning Daily Fantasy Sports Platform, Launches New Features to Give Players an Edge

Fantasy Advantage, a free daily fantasy sports (DFS) tool designed to provide an advantage for casual sports fans entering DFS play, today announced the launch of two new features for its platform: Lineup Builder and Player Ranking. Fantasy Advantage, a new tool for DFS players, is the only DFS product to fully integrate with major platforms.



New features included in Fantasy Advantage’s product include:

Lineup Builder: Offers three optimized player lineups crunched by Fantasy Advantage’s data-driven algorithm on a daily basis. Automated player lineups range from safe bet to high risk – players just need to opt in for one of the teams produced by the lineup builder and send to participating platforms.

Player Ranking: Fantasy Advantage now offers robust data and analysis on players including calculated points, Fantasy Advantage rating and statistics from games.

Fantasy Advantage launched in October 2017 with its Lineup Optimizer, which uses state-of-the-art machine learning technology to help build custom optimized daily sports teams by suggesting the best picks for each position. The intuitive and clean custom-built user interface provides an advantage for new players to compete against seasoned DFS players.



Founded by two ex-Googlers and gaming veterans, the custom algorithm analyzes sports analyst reports, projection sites, Vegas odds, injury reports, news feeds, weather data and online social chatter -- to eliminate the hours of time and research required for DFS gaming. The tool boasts a success rate with its winning lineup recommendations since the beginning of the football season.



“As many states have legalized daily fantasy sports gaming, our hope is that Fantasy Advantage will help new DFS players compete,” said Or Lifshitz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Fantasy Advantage. “Since our launch in October 2017, we’ve added new features based on user feedback and look forward to being a key part of the game-plan for today’s daily fantasy sports player.”



Fantasy Advantage is an innovative daily fantasy sports (DFS) free product designed solely for casual sports fan and season-long fantasy lovers. Its lineup-recommender tool not only uses state-of-the-art machine learning technology but also presents it in a clean, fun and intuitive UX custom-built to engage recreational fantasy players. The mobile friendly platform is the only DFS sports tool with full integration with major platforms. The team, led by expert ex-Google professionals and online gaming veterans, is focused on one goal: expanding the daily fantasy sports ecosystem.