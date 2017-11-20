Slots Capital Celebrates Thanksgiving with Pilgrims, Pumpkins and 300% Bonus

To thank players for their loyalty, Slots Capital Casino is offering a 300% deposit bonus beginning on Thanksgiving Day, giving players up to $1200 in bonus cash. The Thanksgiving bonus will be available until the end of the month.



“Thanksgiving is a time to get together with friends and family,” said Slots Capital’s casino blogger, Slots Lotty. “But the holiday weekend also gives a lot of us some extra ‘me’ time to play our slots. What a perfect time to have some extra cash in our accounts!”



Thanksgiving Casino Bonus

300% Deposit Bonus – up to $1200

Bonus Code: Thanksgiving2017

Wagering requirement: 40X

Max. deposit: $400. No max. cash-out on winnings

Available November 23-30, 2017



Slots Capital has table games, like Blackjack and Roulette, and dozens of slot games from Rival Gaming. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Gobblers Gold slot is bound to be one of the most popular.



With Pilgrims, pumpkins and turkeys spinning on its reels, Gobblers Gold takes players back to the very first Thanksgiving when settlers gave thanks for their first harvest in the New World. The colorfully animated game has two bonus features. Three or more Pioneer scatter symbols trigger up to 100 free spins with all wins tripled. When three or more Mayflower symbols appear, all symbols turn to Pumpkins. Players then choose a Pumpkin to reveal an instant prize.



Until November 30th, players can also claim 50 free spins on Dark Hearts, the casino’s new vampire-themed game. Details about this and other current casino bonuses are available at http://www.slotscapital.lv/promotions/bonuses.



Slots Capital Casino welcomes players from all over the world. New players receive a 277% bonus on their first deposit.



Watch this online poker news story on YouTube