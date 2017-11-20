Juicy Stakes Giving Players 20 Free Bets on Table Games, Video Poker & Wheel Games on Thanksgiving Day

This Thanksgiving Day, Juicy Stakes Casino is giving players twenty more reasons to be thankful. On November 23rd, all players will get 20 free bets on any of the casino’s games from Lucktap.



“I’m personally very thankful to all the loyal players that play our games regularly,” said Juicy Stakes’ casino manager. “We’re very happy to be able to show our appreciation in this way.”



To get their free bets, players simply choose any game under the Lucktap tab in the downloaded casino client and begin to play. Each free bet is for $1. A maximum of three free bets can be made at one time. Players can win up to $250 on their free bets and will have three days to play through their bonus and convert it to cash (wagering requirement 15X).



Juicy Stakes is well known as one of the busiest poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network. They also offer a wide selection of online slots and table games from Lucktap, World Match and Betsoft.



Lucktap games include table games like Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette as well as a selection of video poker including Jacks or Better, Aces and Faces and Double bonus Poker and wheel games such as Money Wheel, Gold Rush Wheel, Fortune Wheel and Big Six Wheel.

New players from anywhere in the world are welcomed with a 200% Welcome Bonus – up to $1000 added to their first deposit.



