Molekule, the World’s First Pollutant Destroying Air Purifier, Named One of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2017

Today Molekule, the company behind the only air purifier proven to destroy indoor pollutants, announces that its flagship product has been named one of TIME Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions of 2017. This exclusive editorial list honors the best inventions that are making the world “better, simpler and even a little more fun.”

With natural disasters on the rise, air pollution is becoming an increasingly harrowing concern. After every hurricane and incidence of flooding, mold spores multiply within homes and offices; after wildfires, dangerous levels of particulate pollution and ash linger in the air. The issue is not limited to outdoor air; the EPA has found that indoor air pollution can be 2-5 times worse than outside.

Molekule is the world’s first molecular air purifier, and the only air purifier scientifically proven to improve indoor air quality. Using Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology developed by Chief Scientist Dr. Yogi Goswami, Molekule does not just catch harmful pollutants -- it destroys them. Eliminating even microscopic particles like allergens, mold, bacteria, viruses, and VOCs, Molekule’s patented nanotechnology destroys pollutants 1000x smaller than those trapped by traditional HEPA filters.

Dr. Goswami, an acclaimed clean energy scientist and Distinguished Professor at the University of South Florida, former President of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and former President of the International Solar Energy Society, was inspired to build a better air purification solution after his son, Dilip, spent years suffering from debilitating asthma and allergies, and existing technology offered him no relief. It took 20 years to develop Molekule’s PECO technology, after which Dilip Goswami and his sister, Jaya Rao, joined forces with their father to create Molekule and bring this life-changing technology to the public.

“Despite myriad advances in the health and wellness space over the last 60 years, air purification technology was stuck in the dark ages -- that’s why we invented Molekule,” said Jaya Rao, Molekule’s co-founder and COO. “We’re ushering in a new era of air purification to improve the lives of our customers by making the air breathable again and could not be more excited to be recognized for our efforts on TIME’s prestigious list.”

Over the past year, Molekule closed a $10.1M Series A round led by Crosslink Capital and has sold and shipped thousands of units to customers since sending out its first round in July. Further, during the air quality crisis that resulted from the devastating Northern California fires, Molekule turned its office into a mini-warehouse, quickly mobilizing to send hundreds of devices to customers in need, as well as donating to evacuation centers and fire stations across Sonoma County.

TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions list is one of the most highly anticipated editorials lists each year. To see the complete list, visit: http://time.com/5023212/best-inventions-of-2017/

About Molekule

Molekule is a science and clean technology company that eliminates indoor air pollution for everyone, everywhere. Molekule designed the world’s first molecular air purifier, capable of destroying all indoor air pollutants, giving you the air you were meant to breathe. Founded in 2014, Molekule is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit: www.molekule.com.