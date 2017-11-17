First Holiday Inn Express® to open in the Russian capital

InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG®), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to open Holiday Inn Express® Moscow - Paveletskaya. Located in the thriving business district, the hotel is a short walk from Paveletskaya Station and the Aeroexpress train (offering a direct connect to Domodedovo airport), making arrival and departure simple for hotel guests.

Managed by the Cosmos Group, who also manage the Holiday Inn Express Voronezh Kirova, Holiday Inn Express Moscow – Paveletskaya boasts 243 Holiday Inn Express Next Generation rooms. Next Generation rooms have been designed based on guest insight to balance home comforts with smart design features that give travellers a flexible space to work or relax in. Each room features smart TVs allowing guests to stream their own media from a personal device and built-in USB ports next to the bed. The traditional desk has been replaced with a flexible work/rest corner, and taking inspiration from business class aeroplane seats, the beds are larger, cosier and have padded noise-reducing headboards.

All guests receive unlimited free Wifi and an Express Start Breakfast™ included, offering a selection of hot and continental food. The Express Café & Bar is open 24/7 and is the perfect place for travellers to eat and relax with simple food choices and a well-stocked bar. For business meetings, guests can enjoy naturally lit meeting spaces with complimentary WiFi, screens and flip charts.

Mike Greenup, Vice President, Brand Management for Holiday Inn Express commented: “A much-visited global hotspot, Moscow is a great location for our second Holiday Inn Express in Russia. As we continue to grow the brand, it’s encouraging to see it being embraced by local and international travellers alike. Holiday Inn Express makes a great base for travellers to explore the sights nearby.”

Svetlana Mikhalevskaya, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Moscow - Paveletskaya commented: “Moscow has a rich offer for travellers, with everything from history and art to music and culture. Our hotel is in the perfect location to easily explore the delights of the city. Business travellers can also benefit from our meeting facilities which are ideally located next to Moscow’s business district.”

Holiday Inn Express is IHG’s largest and fastest growing hotel brand globally with 2,572 hotels open and an additional 740 set to open in the next few years. Across Europe, there are 241 Holiday Inn Express hotels open and 60 in the development pipeline (4 of which will be in Russia).

Across all its brands, IHG has 26 hotels open in Russia & the CIS region, and a further 19 in the development pipeline.