Cargill Protein invests $146 million in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options

In an ongoing effort to serve its protein customers, Cargill’s North America protein business is investing $146 million to expand the company’s Nashville, Tenn., facility. The investment will grow the company’s meat crumble offerings for food ingredient, foodservice and retail customers. It will include construction of a state-of-the-art dried sausage production facility and will create more than 100 jobs, which doubles the facility’s current employment.

“Our customers asked for new value-added cooked meat capabilities and we are thrilled to be able to respond by investing in this expansion at our facility,” said Monte Metz, plant general manager. “Nashville is strategically located to serve our customers in a way that helps them improve their supply chain.”

The Nashville investment is part of Cargill’s ongoing commitment to growth in its protein business. Over the past two years, the company has invested nearly $850 million in U.S. protein expansion, creating hundreds of jobs across Columbus, Neb.; Lake Odessa, Mich.; Mason City, Iowa; Wichita, Kan. and Nashville.

“Our growth is a tribute to the 28,000 people on our team. They are passionate about helping our customers succeed by meeting consumer demands,” said Brian Sikes, Cargill Protein president. “We’re pleased to support investments like the Nashville expansion that help our customers grow and the communities where we operate prosper.”

“We are thrilled that Cargill is increasing its investment in Nashville and creating 100 new jobs at this state-of-the-art facility. This expansion is a testament to the dedication of the plant’s employees and the hard work they put in each and every day,” said Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

Cargill Protein’s Nashville facility complements the company’s cooked meats facilities in Nebraska, Virginia, Texas and Minnesota. Sausage production is scheduled to begin at Nashville during the first half of 2019.

