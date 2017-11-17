2017 Holiday Gift Guide From Scholastic Highlights What Kids Want in Books

Children’s book experts at Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children’s publishing, education and media company, have created a printable, mobile-friendly 2017 holiday gift guide to help shoppers easily find the right book for every child. The gift guide matches top children’s book picks with the most popular types of characteristics kids look for when choosing a book based on data from the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™: 6th Edition. Kids ages 6–17 nationwide say they want books that “make me laugh” (42%), “explore places and worlds I’ve never been” (31%), “make me think and feel” (24%), “inspire me to do something good” (24%), and many report that it “just has to be a good story” (37%). Gift-givers will find a diverse range of popular titles to choose from for all ages, from the littlest learners ages 0–2 all the way to young adult readers ages 15–17. All featured titles, including Pig the Pug, Princess Truly, I Survived, Harry Potter, Dog Man, and more, are available wherever books are sold or for purchase online at The Scholastic Store at http://bit.ly/Scholastic2017GiftGuide.

“We’re thrilled to share our research-based holiday gift guide which takes the guesswork out of the gift-giving process for parents, caregivers, family members, and friends.” said Ellie Berger, President, Scholastic Trade, “We hope this helpful list of top book picks inspires children to become frequent readers, encourages read-aloud time, and ultimately helps families build home libraries this holiday season.”

The Kids & Family Reading Report™ is a biannual report from Scholastic and managed by YouGov (http://research.yougov.com). Results are from a nationally representative survey of 1,675 parents and children including 632 parents of children ages 0–5; 1,043 parents of children ages 6–17, plus one child ages 6–17 from the same household, conducted September 19, 2016 through October 10, 2016. For the full methodology, see www.scholastic.com/readingreport.