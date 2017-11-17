American Water Works Association and Wiley Confirm New Publishing Partnership

Transitioning our publishing process to such an established company as Wiley is the right step forward for AWWA to expand its content reach

John Wiley and Sons Inc., (NYSE:JW-A) (NYSE:JW-B) and the American Water Works Association (AWWA) announced today that they have agreed to become publishing partners for the AWWA periodicals, Journal - American Water Works Association (JAWWA) and Opflow.

Beginning in January 2018, Wiley will take responsibility for the production and distribution of JAWWA and Opflow. In the second quarter of 2018, the online versions of both publications are scheduled to move to Wiley’s online periodicals platform, Wiley Online Library.

Wiley Online Library’s capabilities and functionality will enhance the reader experience by providing access to full back-file content, full-text search and inclusion in collections. As a benefit of membership, AWWA members will continue to have full online access to both publications by logging in through AWWA’s website, www.awwa.org.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by AWWA as their publishing partner. Water is the planet’s most precious resource, and we are excited to be working with AWWA as the world’s leading non-profit water resources association to develop Opflowand JAWWA. Growing the access and diversity of information from these titles to water professionals will be a vital part of keeping them up to date in their roles in the future,” said Roy Opie, VP, Global B2B Publications, Wiley.

“Transitioning our publishing process to such an established company as Wiley is the right step forward for AWWA to expand its content reach,” said AWWA Director of Publishing Zsolt Silberer. “We are always eager to provide our members and readers with more efficient access to our periodicals, and our partnership with Wiley will allow us to fully concentrate on continuing to provide valuable content to the water industry.”

Each month, JAWWA serves as a forum for thought leaders, offering peer-reviewed research and technical articles as well as articles featuring best management practices, industry news and the most current information on regulations affecting the water industry worldwide.

Opflow, AWWA’s monthly magazine, presents new and established technologies and ideas that readers can apply to water treatment and distribution, as well as wastewater operations.

Additional Information

About American Water Works Association

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world’s most important resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

About Wiley

Wiley, a global research and learning company, helps people and organizations develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company’s website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.