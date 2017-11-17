Multiple Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Linked to Texas Hotel

In October, the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) announced it had received reports of multiple confirmed cases of a respiratory illness known as Legionnaires’ disease. The agency disclosed that all of the cases independently reported spending time at a national chain hotel in Round Rock, Texas.

At least six cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been confirmed and one person has been hospitalized. The hotel was temporarily closed in October to allow environmental experts to test water sources on the property for any possible sources of Legionella, the bacteria that causes the disease.

Typically, people can become infected when they breathe in a mist or water droplets that have been contaminated with Legionella. Infection can result in a serious type of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease or it can cause Pontiac fever, a less significant infection. Certain groups of people are more likely to become gravely ill when infected, including individuals who are 65 years of age or older, smokers, people with chronic lung disease and individuals with a weakened immune system.

“For those who develop Legionnaires’ disease the consequences can be severe so it’s important that we do all that is possible to prevent infections through proactive measures,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “There are a number of places the bacteria are commonly found, including plumbing systems, hot tubs, cooling towers and decorative water features. Testing for Legionella in these locations can help to identify exposure risks so they can be treated before people become infected. Environmental testing is also instrumental for identifying the source of an outbreak if one has already occurred.”

To test for Legionella and other microbial pathogens, EMSL Analytical, Inc. has sixteen laboratories that have received the CDC’s Certificate of Proficiency from the agency’s ELITE Program for Legionella testing. EMSL offers traditional culturing methods and advanced PCR and DNA sequencing methods along with all the sampling supplies necessary to properly collect and submit samples.

To learn more about Legionella or other microbial testing services, please visit www.LegionellaTesting.com or www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675.

