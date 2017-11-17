Philips and Nuance team to bring AI directly into radiology reporting

Through this collaboration, Philips and Nuance demonstrate our commitment to deliver AI-based technology to help improve radiologists’ daily workflow and bring focus back to the patient. Yair Briman Business Leader, Healthcare Informatics at Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of intelligent voice and language solutions that provides 70% of radiology reports in the U.S., today announced the companies will team on bringing artificial intelligence-based (AI-based) image interpretation and reporting capabilities to radiologists. The initiative will leverage assets from Philips Illumeo with adaptive intelligence and Nuance PowerScribe 360 to help reduce discrepancies, and improve radiology reporting, accuracy and standardization.

The American College of Radiology (ACR) recently launched a new Data Science Institute aimed at leveraging AI-based technologies in radiology. The ACR will work with industry partners and regulators to better define the value of AI and spur its adoption in clinical practice to improve diagnostic consistency as well as clinical outcomes. Today’s news builds on Philips leadership in connected digital imaging systems, combined with AI-driven intelligent informatics solutions, to enhance patient and staff experience, improve diagnosis and treatment, and reduce costs.

“Through this collaboration, Philips and Nuance demonstrate our commitment to deliver AI-based technology to help improve radiologists’ daily workflow and bring focus back to the patient,” said Yair Briman, Business Leader, Healthcare Informatics at Philips. “Pressured by time constraints and increased volume of studies in modern practice, radiologists will have access to AI-driven solutions and practical applications, including the integration of ACR guidelines, to help save time and effort while improving report quality.”

Announced at RSNA 2016, Philips Illumeo, an imaging and informatics technology with adaptive intelligence, combines contextual awareness capabilities with advanced data analytics to augment the work of the radiologist. By providing a single view of the most relevant case-related information from various sources, Illumeo optimizes workflow and care consistency. Through integration with Nuance PowerScribe 360, a real-time radiology reporting platform that enables the rapid generation of high-quality actionable reports, radiologists will have access to a variety of tools at the point-of-care. These include tools for risk stratification, greater report accuracy and structure, faster turnaround times, and to more quickly and accurately inform the next step of care.

“Providing rapid and efficient generation of high-quality, actionable reports is necessary to drive the shift to value-based care while continuing to manage growing volume,” said Karen Holzberger, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Diagnostics, Nuance. “By accelerating the creation, access and usability of AI tools, the collaboration between Nuance and Philips will improve workflow efficiencies even further by reducing redundant tasks and helping better automate the reporting process.”

Augmenting clinical pathways through AI

Lung cancer management programs are an example of how AI-driven solutions will change clinical and patient outcomes. They require large amounts of very carefully analyzed, annotated data and consistent follow-up, which can be challenging to achieve without disease specific workflows and automated tools to identify potentially problematic areas. Intelligent communication tools are also required to share findings. With a large number of patients meeting the high-risk criteria, hospitals and imaging centers face the challenge of trying to run these programs with clinical and financial efficiency.

Adaptive solutions from the Philips portfolio, like the Philips Lung Nodule Assessment and Comparison Option (LNA) application on Philips IntelliSpace Portal, and intelligent tools from Illumeo in unison with the Nuance PowerScribe 360 reporting platforms and PowerScribe 360 Lung Cancer Screening solution, help the ongoing management of lung cancer patient care programs. Integrated systems that leverage AI and tools like contextual relevance allow providers to efficiently present and analyze images to streamline interpretation. This helps radiologists screen and follow-up with high risk-patients for faster treatment, improve report consistency and turnaround time, and ensure timely and appropriate management of disease.

Philips and Nuance at RSNA

To learn more about the Philips and Nuance collaboration, visit booths #6735 (Philips) and #2700 (Nuance) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 26 - Dec. 1, in Chicago, Ill, where working models showing AI-driven workflows will be demonstrated. For more information on Philips full suite of integrated imaging systems, devices, informatics and services at #RSNA17 and for live updates from the event, follow @PhilipsLiveFrom or visit www.philips.com/rsna.