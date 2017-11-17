Egypt National Railways relies on Thales to modernise and cybersecure railway network

Key Points

The contract will enable the installation of leading-edge electronic interlocking systems.

An integrated signalling and communication solution will improve railway security and safety and allow trains to increase their speed from 120 km/h to 160 km/h.

The project is part of an ambitious plan, promoted by the Ministry of Transport and completely financed by the World Bank, aimed at transforming Egypt’s railway infrastructure.

This project will improve traffic safety and security to allow trains to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h, as opposed to the current 120 km/h, and traffic volumes are expected to double. All of these changes will increase passenger and goods transport capacity across the backbone line that links the North and South of the country from Alexandria to Cairo all the way up to Aswan.

This solution is designed to work together with the existing ATP system (Automatic Train Protection) and a future European Train Control System (ETCS).

The project includes full protection of signalling and telecommunications systems against cyberattacks to ensure safety and system availability.

This is Thales’s second contract in this domain in Egypt and follows the project awarded in 2013 to modernise the line connecting Alexandria with Cairo. ENR is the second-largest railway operator in Africa. The network includes more than 5,000 km of lines and is the longest-established rail network in the world after the United Kingdom’s. Today, Thales’s ETCS solutions have been deployed on the world’s most prestigious and demanding rail projects.

About the European Train Control System (ETCS)

ETCS was developed to promote interoperability across Europe but it is being rapidly adopted by operators worldwide whether they have borders to cross or not.

More trains: ETCS boosts the capacity of existing networks by up to 40%.

Reliability improvements: radio-based communications and reduced infrastructure means there’s less to go wrong.

Open supply market: trackside and on-board equipment is produced by multiple suppliers in a competitive market place.

Impact on life cycle cost: elimination of trackside equipment, including signals; means reduced maintenance costs.