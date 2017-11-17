Papros Develops Unique Method to Securely Authenticate Suppliers in Responses for Dropbox File Request Supply Chain Integration

Information needs to flow to everyone and cannot be centralized

Green leader Papros Inc, announced that it has brought the ubiquitous power of Dropbox’s File Request to use in supply chain data gathering by integrating Dropbox’s File Request with a unique method of verifying supplier submissions.

In related developments, Papros also upgraded its own MRPRO-OFA cloud (OFA or O5A cloud-Once An Article Always An Article cloud) to enable part number based information syncing and dissemination for the extended supply chain. O5A needs are quite dramatic and require material composition and safe use information for all impacted parts to be available across the supply chain.

In addition, Papros offers all of the variabilities including advanced XML rollups, searches and all needed reports, as also advanced BOM based rollups and searches for substances, materials and products.

The Chief of Papros Inc, Dr. Nagaraj said this about the development, “By supporting ubiquitous cloud platforms, we dramatically make our platforms useful for everyone in an efficient, economic and excellent manner true to our mission. This is smarter method of doing compliance for material, minerals and substances”.

About Papros Inc: Papros Inc. has been committed to providing Total Environmental Management solutions to US and International companies. “Optimizing the Greenback and the Green Environment” has been the slogan of Papros Inc. since its inception more than thirty years ago. Based in San Jose, California, Papros Inc.’s solutions span the entire spectrum of Environmental Management, featuring tools to enable corporations worldwide to deploy and manage product environmental lifecycle data in a manner that is efficient, easy-to-use and economical. Papros aims to proactively support the infrastructure needed for manufacturing and for rapid changes in product design.