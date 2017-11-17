Raghu Krishnamoorthy Named Chief Human Resources Officer Susan Peters to Retire from GE

GE announced today that Raghu Krishnamoorthy, vice president of human resources at GE Healthcare, has been named Chief Human Resources Officer effective December 1, 2017. GE Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Susan Peters will retire from GE on December 31, 2017 after 38 years of service.

Over the course of her career at GE, Susan Peters has been a leader in all areas of human resources across multiple business from GE Appliances to GE Plastics and GE Corporate. Most recently, as the Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for the company, Susan redesigned learning & development and changed GE’s performance management system to help GE transform into a Digital Industrial company.

John Flannery, GE’s CEO and Chairman, said, “Susan is a selfless leader who has always put the company and our employees first. Her passion to help GE work in a simpler and faster way has made the company better. She has been an invaluable friend and advisor to me as I have transitioned into the CEO job.”

Raghu Krishnamoorthy joined GE in 1994 as Human Resources leader of GE Capital, India, after serving in organizations like American Express and the Xerox joint venture in India. In a career at GE spanning more than 20 years, Raghu has served in a variety of human resources leadership roles at GE businesses around the world, including GE Capital, GE Aviation, the Head of Executive Development and Chief Learning Officer for GE, and most recently at GE Healthcare. Krishnamoorthy has been the vice president of human resources at GE Healthcare since 2015. He received his M.B.A. from the Indian Institution of Management in Ahmedabad. In 1993, he also attended the University of Minnesota as a Humphrey Fellow under the Fulbright scholarship program.

John Flannery, GE’s CEO and Chairman, said, “I worked closely with Raghu when I was at GE Healthcare and saw firsthand how he can help to transform a culture to focus on candor, customers and growth. He is a visionary leader and I look forward to partnering with him in this new role.”

