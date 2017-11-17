Exosite Webinar Alert: IIoT – Back to Tomorrow

Exosite, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, will host its newest webinar, IIoT -- Back to Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at 12:15 p.m. ET. This Industry 4.0 roundtable webinar is aimed at getting back to the basics to address what IoT means for industrial and commercial applications of the future.

Given the complexity, buzz and chatter around the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), it is not uncommon to be overwhelmed. Hosted by Exosite’s panel of industry experts, the conversation will address practical next steps with strategic business and technology insights that will help attendees create a smart path forward.

Key topics will include:

- Solutions for data blind spots

- Dimensions of IoT readiness

- IoT project lifecycle preparation

- A pragmatic approach to IIoT implementation

- Actionable next steps

