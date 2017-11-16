Blue Star Recyclers Launches Colorado Gives Campaign to Celebrate America Recycles Day

Blue Star Recyclers celebrated America Recycles Day (https://americarecyclesday.org/) by holding recycling events in Colorado and launching its annual fundraising campaign through Colorado Gives (https://www.coloradogives.org/BlueStarRecyclers/overview).



As a nonprofit social enterprise that creates jobs for people on the autism spectrum and other disabilities, Blue Star Recyclers covers more than 90% of its operating expenses through its recycling operations. When businesses and residents recycle electronics with Blue Star they help create local jobs in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Boulder. Because Blue Star Recyclers pays its employees unsubsidized real wages, it is necessary to cover the gap in revenue by fundraising through the Colorado Gives campaign. While one day is designated as Colorado Gives Day in December, donations can be made immediately through the Colorado Gives site.



COO Sam Morris stated, “Every day is America Recycles Day at Blue Star as our employees keep electronic waste out of landfills by providing e Steward® certified recycling services across Colorado.”



“The annual Colorado Gives campaign helps us continue to provide meaningful jobs at real wages for our talented employees who happen to be disabled,” said CEO Bill Morris. Support for Blue Star Recyclers mission of creating jobs for people with disAbilities can be made at https://www.coloradogives.org/BlueStarRecyclers/overview.



Blue Star Recyclers (www.bluestarrecyclers.org) is an award-winning, 501c3 social enterprise, with a mission of providing certified electronics recycling services to create local jobs for people with autism and other disabilities. Blue Star Recyclers delivers measurable results in job creation, taxpayer savings and environmental stewardship, and operates facilities in Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder. Blue Star Recyclers offers pick-up services for businesses and accepts drop-offs from individuals at its facilities.

