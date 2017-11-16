ADNOC Signs Agreement with Linde to Explore New Industrial Gases Complex

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has signed a memorandum of understanding with The Linde Group to explore the expansion of nitrogen facilities in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, to meet future industrial demand. This represents a continued commitment to joint business development by the two partners under the auspices of the joint venture, ADNOC Industrial Gases, which the two companies entered into 10 years ago.

As a first step under the agreement, Linde will carry out a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study for new Air Separation Units, which are intended to satisfy the expanding nitrogen requirements of ADNOC’s gas processing, petrochemicals and refining businesses. Further steps will follow as the two companies grow together to meet expected demand for industrial gases from ADNOC’s Downstream businesses.

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Alhajri, Downstream Director ADNOC, and Bernd Eulitz, Member of the Executive Board of Linde, in the presence of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO and Prof Dr Aldo Belloni, CEO of The Linde Group, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

“In line with its 2030 smart growth Strategy, ADNOC plans to expand and diversify its downstream refining and petrochemicals activities, while also optimizing efficiency and costs. As part of our strategic plan to increase volumes of industrial gases, the Ruwais Air Separation Unit Project will be carried out in two phases, each with the capacity to produce 70,000 cubic meters per hour of nitrogen,” said Al Hajri.

“With this planned capacity expansion, Linde and ADNOC further strengthen their commitment to working in partnership to ensure ADNOC’s industrial gases supply for its growing demand in Abu Dhabi, and creating value for both companies,” said Bernd Eulitz.

ADNOC Industrial Gases is a joint venture between ADNOC (51 per cent interest) and Linde (49 per cent interest). It was established in 2007 under the name “Elixier”. The first plant – called ELIXIER I – was commissioned in 2009 for the production and long-term supply of industrial gases to customers in Abu Dhabi. The company’s name ‘Elixier’ was changed with the launch of ADNOC’s unified brand in October 2017.

ADNOC Industrial Gases produces gaseous nitrogen, liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen at its sites in Abu Dhabi.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a major diversified group of energy and petrochemical companies, that produces about 3 million barrels of oil and 9.8 billion cubic feet of raw gas a day. Its integrated upstream, midstream and downstream activities are carried out by 16 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies.

To find out more visit www.adnoc.ae

About The Linde Group

In the 2016 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of EUR 16.948 bn, making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 60,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development.

For more information, see The Linde Group online at www.linde.com