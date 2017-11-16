Announcing Spire Health Tag: A Comprehensive Health Monitoring Device that Makes Your Existing Clothes Smart, No Charging Required

From clunky wristbands to restrictive chest straps, the first generation of wearables have been marred by user adoption challenges and impractical product design. That’s why Spire, the leaders in discreet and actionable health monitoring, set out to make the wearable as we know it disappear.

Today, Spire is launching Spire Health Tag: the world’s smallest consumer device that discreetly adheres to the clothes you wear most and uses advanced algorithms and deep learning to provide personalized, real-time health guidance for sleep, stress, and daily activity through continuously analyzing breath and heart rate inflection points.

See the Health Tag in action here: https://youtu.be/sEv5Al2cMVo

Countless wearables have come to market, but all have faced significant challenges because they required too much daily maintenance like charging, or collected health data with no actionable insights. That’s why consumers have come to perceive wearables as gimmicks and are abandoning them in junk drawers by the millions.

Recommended and used in-practice by over a thousand healthcare professionals worldwide, Spire’s first product, the Spire Stone, has been proven to treat mental health and pain-related conditions. In a peer-reviewed study by Stanford University at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America conference in February 2017, use of Spire Stone resulted in 37 percent more calm- and 25 percent more focus-related breathing patterns among LinkedIn employees. To date, Spire has grossed over $8M and is one of the only wearables available globally in Apple Stores.

Now, those same research-based health insights are packaged in a nearly invisible form factor that removes distractions and concerns about battery life, maintenance, or even remembering to put it on.

“Everyone has experienced that swing of emotions from anticipation to dulled disappointment to apathy when a new wearable doesn’t fulfill its promises. The behavior change simply isn’t worth it,” said Jonathan Palley, co-founder and CEO of Spire. “We created Spire Health Tag with the belief that the health wearable should be completely invisible unless it has something important to tell you in-the-moment. Only by making the wearable disappear can the industry drive better outcomes.”

Spire Health Tag Features:

Invisible Form Factor : Stick it on and forget it. Available in packs of 3, 8 or 15, Spire Health Tags adhere to the clothes worn most often, such as bras, underwear, pajamas and exercise gear, and don’t need to be reattached on a daily basis.

No Daily Maintenance Required : Spire Health Tags have a nearly 2-year battery life, so there’s no need to charge them. They’re also waterproof and can go through the washer and dryer, so they stay on your clothes and are as easy to use as simply putting on your clothes every day.

Advanced, Comprehensive Health Sensors : In addition to measuring health metrics like activity, sleep, heart rate and heart rate variability, Spire Health Tags have proprietary respiratory sensors that measure your breathing, creating the unique ability to understand and manage stress.

Personalized Guidance: Feel less stressed, more focused and have more energy. Machine-learning algorithms analyze activity and respiration to understand how stress levels, exercise and sleep impact one another and provide personalized real-time recommendations on how to improve health on a daily basis.

The Spire Health Tag assess your sleep, stress and activity and the accompanying mobile app helps you understand the connections between them. Here’s how the mobile experience works:

Select any of the tailored programs that give you the insights that you care about. Initial programs include:

Sleep better

Stay active

Reduce tension

Spire’s Health Insights Engine understands your patterns and suggests actions to help you improve your health outcomes, like:

“It took you 26% longer than usual to fall asleep last night. Got time for a quick breathing exercise before bed tonight?”

“Today you were 22% less active than usual—and 42% more tense than usual. What can you do to turn this around?”

“Awesome workout! You burned 246 cals with an average HR of 163 bpm. You fall asleep 16% faster after working out. Sleep well tonight!”

Spire’s focus is on interventions: making small changes in-the-moment that add up to affect your overall health using your secure biosignal data. Spire Health Tag is available for purchase in multi-packs to fit your lifestyle at https://www.spire.io featuring special launch prices:

3-pack: $99

8-pack: $199

15-pack: $299

About Spire

Spire is dedicated to giving every person the power to control their own mental and physical health by capturing realtime bio-signals and making data useful and actionable. The company was founded in 2013 by Jonathan Palley, Neema Moraveji, Ph.D and Ben Yule. Spire has quickly become the recognized market-leader in continuous-respiration sensing, real-time interventions, and actionable feedback with backing from Rock Health, Stanford StartX, and other leading medical device investors. Learn more at spire.io