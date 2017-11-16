Newsletter Writer, Orva Lynn Kaufmann, Stresses the Importance of Scriptures in Prayer Life

Many Christian writers of diverse denominations, experiences, and expertise have authored books to teach their desired readers how to pray, how to overcome sin and depression, how to live an authentic Christian life, how to obtain success, etc. Only one writer teaches her readers how to pray with Scriptures. Enter Orva Lynn Kaufmann, a newsletter writer for her church and author of the scriptural prayer guide “Prayer Thoughts: Praying Scriptures With God Power” (Xulon Press, 2016).



“Prayer Thoughts” is a compilation of articles the author wrote for her church, which she now shares with the rest of the world as part of her greater ministry. The book is replete with verses intended to whet readers’ appetite for more of Scriptures, plus helpful tips and suggestions on how to incorporate Scriptures in prayer life and a brief explanation of prayer and the place of Scriptures in one’s prayer life.



More than just a guide for prayer and meditation, this book is the author’s call to action for the return to relevance and reverence for Scriptures. Most Christians see the Scriptures as their only consolation and the basis of their faith, and while the author adheres to the truths, it means something more to her: it is the best accompaniment to prayer, the finest ingredient to spirituality, the link to faith, and the first step to building a genuine prayer life.



“Prayer Thoughts: Praying Scriptures With God Power” is available at Amazon and Xulon Press.





Prayer Thoughts: Praying Scriptures With God Power

Written by Orva Lynn Kaufmann

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: October 24, 2016

Paperback price: $13.49

About the Author



Orva Lynn Kaufmann lives in Gainesville, Florida. She is an active member of the First Lutheran Church-Gainesville (FLC Gainesville). She is a regular contributor for the church newsletter, and her passion for writing led her to write her first book, “Prayer Thoughts.”