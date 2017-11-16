Welcome on Board The New Air France Ticket Offices

Air France is redesigning its downtown ticket offices and has chosen Nantes to launch its new concept. With a new design, virtual reality experience and new organization of space, the new Air France ticket office puts the customer at the heart of an immersive experience in the company’s brand universe.

This new concept, co-designed with Air France ticket office teams and Brandimage, an international consulting group of architects and brand positioning designers, will be progressively deployed at the Air France ticket offices in Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nice, Lille, Lyon and Strasbourg among others.

Redesigned spaces to cultivate the caring attitude

The new Air France ticket offices have redesigned spaces and a new functional and thematic organization:

a chic, face-to-face sales area and a flexible alcove sales area;

a Design by Air France area placing the brand universe at the heart of the travel experience, where unique Air France products and accessories such as toiletries kits, suitcases, travel bags, passport holders and baggage tags can be discovered. An Air France shopping collection is also on show in the ticket office windows;

a Travel by Air France area where projections and contents of the company’s digital travel guide will give the customer the feeling of having already arrived at their destination;

a dedicated area for families

A balance between digital services and human presence at the heart of the concept

Air France is placing digital services at the heart of this new ticket office concept, with several different services to ensure the quality of the customer experience: