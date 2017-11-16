CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Credit Suisse 5th Annual Industrials Conference on November 29

Mr. Keith Creel, Canadian Pacific’s (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer, will address the Credit Suisse 5th Annual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. eastern time in Manalapan, FL.

CP will provide access to a live audio webcast of Mr. Creel’s remarks at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

