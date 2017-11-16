Titouan Perrin-Ganier - MTB XCE World Champion!

In Chengdu, China, Titouan Perrin-Ganier claimed the ultimate title: World Champion. It closes out a superb season for the frenchman who’s new to #TeamJulbo.

Titouan, you are now a World Champion...what a season!

I don’t think it has fully sunk in all that I’ve done this season. French Champion, European Champion and now World Champion. A hat trick that has never been accomplished yet in MTB XCE. It’s been an amazing season with the whole Focus MTB racing team. We’re like a little family.

Describe to us your day at World Champs...

I felt great physically speaking. I had my doubts for the semi-finals. I was against the defending world and vice-world champ. But I managed to create a secure gap between me and 3rd so I finished 2nd on purpose in order to save some energy for the big final.

During the big final everything went just as planned, I managed to nail everything, the start, the technical parts,... I felt great. Everything I worked on during training fell into place at the right time, the right moment.

When I realized I won, it was an explosion of joy. Being World Champion is a kid’s dream and now it’s done, no one can take it away.

What’s next for you?

Some rest, some celebration, some differents sports (XC ski, trail running...). I’ll focus on 2018 which is going to be hard, the hat trick is not something easily redone. But as you can imagine I’m very motivated!

You won with the new AEROSPEED, how did they perform?

I used to ride the AERO a few months ago. They felt good. But the AEROSPEED are much wider, the lens really covers the eyes and the vision field. You don’t feel you wear them, plus the REACTIV photochromic lenses, I had the Zebra Light Red, are great for MTB purposes where the light changes and the details are important to spot.

Bio

Titouan Perrin-Ganier

Born on june 28th 1991 in Nancy (FR)

Lives in Méry (Savoy, France), close to La Féclaz ski resort whre he works as XC ski instructor during winter.

Is part of the Focus MTB Racing Team.

About MTB XCE

A MTB competition where riders sprint a 1 to 2 km loop with short uphills, shortdownhills and obstacles. They go 4 by 4, the first 2 are qualified for the next round until the final. It’s like skicross, but you need to pedal!