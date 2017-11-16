Media Alert: Intel Offers Chance to Experience CES 2018 Like a VIP

Today, Intel launched a fundraising effort on Charitybuzz to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. The company is auctioning a VIP experience at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas including travel, deluxe lodging and a backstage meet and greet with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich before his opening keynote on Jan. 8, 2018.

“CES is an incredible show for anyone interested in the future of technology, and I’m really excited to share a VIP CES experience while raising money for a great cause,” Krzanich said. “The top bidder will be my guest at the show and get exclusive access to our opening keynote, exhibit space and more.”

Charitybuzz is taking bids starting today. To learn more and bid to win, visit Charitybuzz’s website.

