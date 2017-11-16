NFI’s David Broering Speaks at 3PL Executive Leadership Forum

David Broering, NFI’s Senior Vice President, Integrated Solutions, spoke at the Transportation Intermediaries Association’s 3PL Executive Leadership Forum on Tuesday, November 14th, 2017. The session, titled “Back Office Automation and Outsourcing” examined the benefits and struggles of back office automation. In addition, the presentation reviewed modern solutions on how to improve in functional areas ranging from recruiting, marketing, financial management, sales, and operational management.

“NFI, one of North America’s largest supply chain solutions providers, has been focused on the automation of its integrated solutions back office for many years with the focus on paying our carriers faster and managing our business more efficiently as we scale,” said Broering. “I look forward to sharing NFI’s experience with the TIA Executive leadership as the brokerage industry continues to transform and digitalize its processes. We are tackling those head on with these adaptations.”

By incorporating modern technological developments, NFI’s brokerage and transportation management operations have experienced double digit growth for the past six years, providing a range of capabilities to companies in industries such as retail, food and beverage, apparel, and manufacturing. NFI’s technology creates more visibility internally and for customers and carriers, delivering efficient and seamless services to those partners. In addition to brokerage and transportation management, NFI also provides innovative solutions that span dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, global logistics, drayage, and commercial real estate.

