Learning the Secrets of the World through a Magical Reading Journey

“Escape the trap of limited thinking. Learn the secrets of wizards and how to think out of the box to become more than you can be,”

Aeronautic engineer and mystic Mario Garnet wanted to encourage the youth to think outside the box. He accomplished this in The Wizard’s Handbook. Now, a newer and updated version is available to readers with the release of The Wizard’s Handbook Revisited.

This book of wisdom unravels the world of magic. Readers will go through an enchanting experience with the tutelage of magical instructors. The spiritual journey, led by Headmaster Muhlaton, begins in five grottos (magical classroom), where one learns the magic of knowledge, the magic of diversity, the magic of life, the magic of the universe, and the secrets of magic. Although the book’s teachings rely on magic and mysticism, it is still a fun and exciting way to learn about the world and the true meaning of life.

“Escape the trap of limited thinking. Learn the secrets of wizards and how to think out of the box to become more than you can be,” Garnet invites readers. The Wizard’s Handbook Revisited is an enthralling fusion of words, art, and magical experience.

The book was featured in LitFire Publishing’s booth during Frankfurt Book Fair 2017. The event was held from October 11 to 15, gathering thousands of literary participants at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.





The Wizard’s Handbook Revisited

Written by Mario Garnet

Paperback | $14.95



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Mario Garnet, a student of Rosicrucian mysticism since the age of seventeen, completed Jean Houston’s Mystery School in 1994. He earned degrees in aeronautical engineering and business administration. His career spans many industries, from the commercial world and military establishment, to medicinal area and software programming.