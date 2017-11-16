Christmas Comes Early to South Africa as Thunderbolt Casino Introduces new Swindle All the Way Christmas Slot Game

Next week, Thunderbolt Casino will introduce Swindle All the Way, the new Christmas slot game from Realtime Gaming. When it arrives on November 22nd, South Africa’s favorite online casino will be offering generous introductory bonuses that include free spins on the new game.

Swindle All the Way is a hilarious new Christmas slot where a band of bungling burglars is trying to steal Christmas presents from under the tree. Three or more scatters trigger a bonus game where players can win instant prizes (up to 60 free spins with up to 33X prize multipliers) by finding the robbers before they make off with the Christmas loot.

The new game will be available in big-screen format in the download and instant play casino for desktop and laptop computers. A specially designed version for smaller smartphone and tablet screens will also be available in the mobile casino.

SWINDLE ALL THE WAY: INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



30 Free Spins – 50 for VIP Players

All players that have made at least one deposit in November will automatically receive this bonus. (Deposit not required for VIP players.)

Available 22 November only.

Play-through: 60X

200% up to R1000 Plus 15 free spins

Coupon code: FINDTHEM

Redeemable once per week 22 November – 22 December, 2017.

Playthrough: 30X



VIP BONUS



150% up to R3000 + 60 Free Spins

May be redeemed twice per week, up to 10X

Coupon code: LOCATETHEM

Playthrough: 30X



More Free Spins

All players that take advantage of these introductory deposit bonuses can, within 7 days, claim an additional free bonus of 50 free spins (coupon code: SALVAGEGIFTS). Play-through on free bonuses is 60X. VIP players can get an extra 100 free spins (coupon code: RETRIEVEGIFTS) with 40X play-through.



South Africa’s Thunderbolt Casino offers hundreds of real money online slots and table games from Realtime Gaming, all played in Rands.

Watch a video of this online casino news on YouTube