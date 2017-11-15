Homelessness Highlighted in Children’s Book

“This is something that most kids can see but rarely understand. Delesia provides a way to set the stage on an issue that I would pray no one faces.”

Having volunteered in local churches and soup kitchens, Delesia Robinson has an affection for the homeless. In her book, Homeless Al: A Little Boy’s Story, she hopes to impart the values of compassion and empathy toward the underprivileged to her readers.

The book follows Al, together with his mom, and their pet fish, Oscar. Being forced to leave their home, they moved into a homeless shelter. Through thick and thin, their faith in God never wavers, which strengthens their resolve to endure. When the holidays arrive, it ushers with it a renewed sense of hope. They have met kindhearted people along the way, who gladly extended a helping hand.

The book has a five-star rating from Amazon customers. One even comments that it is a “nice book for children. It gives a perspective on the generosity of people and at the same time teach valuable biblical truths that is needed in today’s society!” While another customer states, “This is something that most kids can see but rarely understand. Delesia provides a way to set the stage on an issue that I would pray no one faces.”

Homeless Al: A Little Boy’s Story is one of the books featured in LitFire Publishing’s booth at the Frankfurt Book Fair that ran from October 11 to 15, 2017.





Homeless Al: A Little Boy’s Story

Written by Delesia Robinson

Kindle | $6.99

Paperback | $13.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Delesia Robinson hails from Cleveland, Ohio. She is a humanitarian and registered nurse. In 2013, she founded the nonprofit organization Pride Among Daughters and Sisters (PADS), which aims to empower and educate underprivileged women, while providing costly feminine hygiene products free of charge. In 2015, Robinson was nominated for the AJC Isaiah Award for Human Relations. To learn more about the author’s humanitarian work, you can visit www.prideamongdaughters.org.