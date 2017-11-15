Turning Reading into a Fun and Engaging Learning Experience

Few other things can change life more than learning how to read. It can be a gateway to a trove of knowledge and wisdom or an opportunity to expand one’s imagination. This belief is shared by Marguerite Koons. As a teacher for more thirty-five years, she advocates the need to read.



In her book, Reading Is Easy: Or Ought to Be, Koons draws from her personal experiences to create a valuable resource for parents and teachers alike who seek to help their children read and achieve success, not just in school but also in their everyday life. Here they will find successful methods and techniques that will make the process of learning how to read an easy and fun endeavor. Both applicable in the classroom or home setting, this learning approach covers everything from the ways that play can factor into the learning and reading process to tips for teaching remedial reading.



Reading Is Easy also makes use of charts and games, making the children’s learning experience interesting and fun. It aims to develop good reading ability and habit at an early age that will eventually eliminate the need for remedial reading programs.





Reading Is Easy

Written by Marguerite Koons

About the Author

Marguerite Koons has bachelor’s degree in sociology, an elementary education degree, and a master’s degree in education with a specialty in reading. Her thirty-five-year career in the field of education is instrumental in helping thousands of children learn how to read.