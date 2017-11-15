Warner Music Group and Anghami Enter Long Term Direct Deal to Provide Music to the Middle East and North Africa

Warner Music Group (WMG) and Anghami, the largest streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa, announce a new direct licensing deal that brings WMG’s vast catalog of music to the region. Previously, WMG was represented through an affiliate deal for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and nearby territories. The new deal creates a direct agreement with Anghami for the region, extending WMG’s reach further to Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

Anghami offers on demand music and video through either an ad-supported or paid subscription service to more than 50 million users. The new deal delivers WMG’s catalog and new releases to Anghami’s entire user base.

“In order to create global opportunities for artists, it’s imperative that we have a strong network of local partnerships around the world,” said Ole Obermann, Chief Digital Officer, Warner Music Group. “We’re seeing a huge demand for music streaming in the Middle East and North Africa, and Anghami has a beautiful product that super-serves its users there with both local and international music and videos. I’m looking forward to working with Eddy and his team to break artists across the region.

Anghami’s Co-founder Eddy Maroun said: “We are thrilled to partner with the leading Warner Music in bringing more legit music to the region to enrich the cultural exchange between the Arabic and Western worlds. Our commitment to the Arab region and diaspora evolved into creating a unique platform with the largest local catalog that perfectly caters to the region’s unique music tastes and habits.”