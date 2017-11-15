Dropbox and Autodesk partner to help teams design and collaborate

With more than 1.5 billion .DWG files stored by our users, Dropbox has built one of the largest collaboration networks of AutoCAD design files in the world. To ensure the best experience possible for the many people using AutoCAD with Dropbox, we’re partnering with Autodesk to build deeper integrations and provide architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing professionals with new, innovative features.

Available now: Dropbox app for AutoCAD desktop

Professionals and teams can open project files stored in Dropbox and save back seamlessly to Dropbox without leaving the AutoCAD desktop application. Building on our DBX Platform announcement in September, this new integration breaks down content silos, brings the latest files right into your AutoCAD workflows, and helps your team iterate and collaborate more efficiently.

Coming soon: Native CAD previews on Dropbox

As part of our continuing effort to provide rich native previews of files in Dropbox, we’re extending that support to AutoCAD, starting with .DWG files, by leveraging the Autodesk Forge developer platform. This will enable you to scroll through projects to identify, view, and comment on .DWG files directly within Dropbox. Team members and clients will be able to view shared files even if they don’t have AutoCAD or Dropbox installed. We plan to offer CAD Previews in 2018 across select Dropbox subscription plans.

“Our technology partnership with Dropbox leverages Forge web services and delivers a seamless collaboration experience for our joint customers. This integration removes friction for our customers trying to access, review, and move data from task to task.”—Amy Bunszel, SVP Design & Creation Products at Autodesk.

Do more with your AutoCAD files, wherever you are

Thanks to the new partnership, you’ll have access to your entire .DWG library stored in Dropbox across all your devices without needing to keep local copies or worry about staying in sync. You’ll be able to view or comment on the latest building design while out in the field without needing to rush back to your computer. Plus, with our support of .DWG previews in Dropbox, sharing CAD files will be a cinch, and your recipients will be able to view on any device without restrictions.

How Dropbox and Autodesk are helping teams design and collaborate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TA_w9aK5QI

“AutoCAD is one of the most widely used applications among architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing professionals, and with more than 1.5 billion .DWG files stored in Dropbox, we’ve built one of the largest collaboration networks of Autodesk design files in the world,” said Billy Blau, Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Dropbox. “Dropbox brings teams together by making content collaboration simple and efficient. Our technology partnership with Autodesk is an exciting step in delivering innovative features that our customers have been asking for.”

To get started, download the free Dropbox App for AutoCAD desktop from the Autodesk App Store. Stay tuned for our enhanced file preview experience in 2018, along with additional developments and innovation from Dropbox and Autodesk.