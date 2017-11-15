The Commonwealth Institute South Florida Launches Women in Technology Executive Forum with $70,000 from Knight Foundation

To help propel women in tech and foster a more inclusive innovation ecosystem in Miami, The Commonwealth Institute South Florida, a nonprofit committed to advancing women in business, announced the launch of its newest initiative, the Women in Technology Executive Forum. Through the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, The Commonwealth Institute South Florida will be able to provide full funding for up to two years to ten women in technology who have the drive to take their organizations to the next level and the desire to support their peers in the field.

“As South Florida grows into a hub for technology and innovation, we knew it was time to create a community for leading women within the industry to exchange ideas and receive the encouragement they need. The more successful the leader- the more successful the organization,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of The Commonwealth Institute South Florida. “With the support of Knight Foundation, our Women in Technology Executive Forum will do just that, offering an intimate setting that allows women to grow as leaders.”

The Women in Technology Executive Form will provide the tools, resources and support needed for women to grow and develop their businesses or practices. It will help industry leaders gain valuable insight and perspectives outside of their own experiences and cultivate meaningful, lasting relationships among women in technology.

“Providing intentional resources for women transforming South Florida’s tech landscape is vital to creating a successful, equitable innovation ecosystem in Miami,” said Chris Caines, Knight Foundation interim program director for Miami. “Through the forum, The Commonwealth Institute South Florida is helping to open more avenues for underrepresented leaders to scale and grow their ideas.”

Women CEO’s, senior executives, and business owners who work in technology are encouraged to apply. The Women in Technology Executive Forum will include women leaders who meet regularly in a confidential setting to collectively tackle challenges and problems that may arise in their tech driven businesses.

Support for The Commonwealth Institute South Florida is part of Knight Foundation’s broader effort to invest in Miami’s innovators and leaders as a tool to build community while fostering talent and expanding economic opportunity. Over the past five years Knight has made more than 200 investments in entrepreneurship in South Florida.

About The Commonwealth Institute South Florida

The Commonwealth Institute South Florida is a network of successful business and professional women in our community. We provide leadership development, high level networking and mentoring through our content rich events and programming. We are ambitious, success-oriented women committed to growing our respective organizations and to supporting each other as we accomplish our individual goals.

Our membership includes CEOs, senior corporate executives, entrepreneurs, directors of nonprofits and professionals who are committed to building successful businesses, organizations and careers. We come from a range of industries and from a variety of backgrounds. We run large companies, we lead small companies, we manage nonprofits, and we work as sole proprietors. Our vision is to unleash the potential of women leaders to drive successful businesses and inspire those around them.

About the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. The foundation believes that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more information, visit knightfoundation.org.