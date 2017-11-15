New EMNID Poll: 3 out of 4 Germans support a coal phaseout

An EMNID poll, commissioned by the global civic movement Avaaz, shows strong support for a German coal phaseout across all party preferences.

More than 76% of Germans want a gradual coal phaseout in order to hit the German climate targets. Today Chancellor Merkel will speak in front of the delegates at the Bonn Climate Conference and could announce a German coal phase out. 75% of CDU voters would welcome that, as well as 70% of FDP voters.

Christoph Schott, Avaaz Campaign Director, said:

"Angela Merkel must decide whether she wants to go down as in history books as the climate chancellor or coal buddy. The German public has a clear answer: 3 out of 4 want a coal phaseout and Merkel’s speech today is her chance to keep her promises and put the ’Jamaica coalition’ on track for 100% clean energy.“

Poll question: Should the next government agree on a gradual coal phaseout, in order to reach the national climate targets?