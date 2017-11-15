Allstate Roadside Services® Hits the Road with Waze to Help Drivers Needing Roadside Assistance

“Working with Waze and being the exclusive roadside provider for its community of drivers aligns perfectly with our innovation and technological advances in the roadside assistance and rescue space,”

Allstate Roadside Services®, a leader and innovator in roadside assistance for more than 50 years, is working with Waze, a real-time, crowdsourced navigation app, to provide roadside assistance to Waze users via Allstate’s Good Hands Rescue® service.

Many motorists use Waze to get around town or bypass traffic congestion. They even use the app to report breakdowns or cars stopped on the side of the road. Seeing the need, Waze and Allstate Roadside Services are coming together to provide Waze users a connected, digital experience that makes requesting roadside help simple and easy. With just a few taps within the Waze app, users can digitally access roadside assistance from Allstate through its Good Hands Rescue® service. Once a rescue is requested, drivers can track the location of the tow or service provider from their smart phone and share this information with family and friends.

“Working with Waze and being the exclusive roadside provider for its community of drivers aligns perfectly with our innovation and technological advances in the roadside assistance and rescue space,” said Pam Dufour, president of Allstate Roadside Services. “We’re able to offer a fully digital product, supported by a crowdsourced group of service providers that is unique in the industry. It’s a perfect complement to Waze’s historical commitment to safety.”

In 2017, Waze received more than 5.3 million monthly reports of cars stopped on the road and on the shoulder throughout the United States. To better serve these drivers in need, Waze now enables users to make emergency calls and be connected with police, ambulances, or the fire department — without ever having to leave the app. Additionally, with the new Waze and Allstate relationship, any Waze user – or Wazer, as they are fondly called – can be connected 24/7 with roadside services. Wazers don’t have to be an Allstate customer or member of a roadside program to use the Good Hands Rescue® service. They simply pay-per-use without any membership fees or policy. Services available include towing, tire change, lockout, jump starting a vehicle battery, and more.

“Waze is a community-driven app that does more than help everyone beat traffic — it also leverages the power of crowdsourced data to support drivers in times of need and distress,” said Melissa King, Waze senior account executive. “It is our goal to get everyone to their destination safely, and we’ve made our existing Roadside Help offerings even more comprehensive by offering all Wazers professional roadside assistance through our exclusive relationship with Allstate’s Good Hands Rescue® service.”

About Allstate Roadside Services®

Allstate has been providing rescue and roadside assistance for more than 50 years. On average, Allstate Roadside Services rescues about four million motorists, including about two million Allstate customers annually.

About Waze

Waze is the social navigation pioneer, leveraging mobile technology and a passionate global community to redefine expectations of today’s maps. Waze is home to the world’s largest network of drivers who work together daily to outsmart traffic and save time and money. The app consistently recommends the fastest routes based on real-time driving and data from millions of users. From traffic reroutes to low gas price alerts and relevant offers from favorite brands, Waze is one of the most comprehensive driving companions in the marketplace. To download the free Waze app for iOS or Android, visit http://www.waze.com/get. For more information on Waze privacy policy, visit https://www.waze.com/legal/privacy.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life’s uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Allstate is widely known through the slogan “You’re In Good Hands With Allstate®.” Allstate agencies are in virtually every local community in America.