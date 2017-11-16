Author, Mike M. Joseph, reveals the truth behind ‘The Temple Mount’

From the start, Christian, Muslims, and Jews have never given up their non-negotiable extreme ambition to have an absolute dominance over The Holy City and “The Temple Mount.” Surprising as it may seem, although Jerusalem is considered to be “The Holy City,” what is believed to be the location of “The Temple Mount” is nothing, though unintentionally, but a mere bluff which is considered to be the “Hoax of the Millennium.”

From the author’s work, this fearless dispute will be proven from the pages of the Bible and from the faithful historic accounts of Christians, Muslims, Jews, and even some contemporary non-Jewish historians.

The book “Jerusalem’s Temple Mount: The Hoax of the Millennium!” was proudly displayed at the 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair which took place this November 1, 2017. Grab a copy now!



Jerusalem’s Temple Mount: The Hoax of the Millennium!

Written by: Mike M. Joseph

Published by: AuthorHouse Publishing

Published Date: October 21, 2011

Paperback price: $17.72



About the Author

The author, Mike M. Joseph, was born in 1944 to a strict Biblically oriented Orthodox Jewish family in British Aden, Yemen. In 1949, his entire family moved to Israel, after a local Arab pogrom took the lives of his mother and three other brothers. In 1963 the author moved to Paris, France to study French and work in the fashion industry. In late 1965 the author moved to New York where, about four years later, a change in his religious convictions led him to a community practicing both the Old and New Testament teachings and laws of the Bible. From 1970-1975 the author served on the faculty of a local private college in Pasadena, California teaching both modern and Biblical Hebrew to students and ministers on Sabbatical year. At the same time, the author attended classes and graduated with a B.A. degree in Liberal Arts with a major in Theology. After graduation in 1975, and later ordination, Mr. Joseph began his service in the Field Ministry in the Pasadena area congregations. Through the years, Mr. Joseph has published three books and dozens of articles about Biblical, historic, and human relationships subjects. He presently attends a local congregation in the West valley area of San Fernando Valley, California. The author also teaches a Bible Law Series from the Old and New Testaments on the internet website: www.teachingthelaw.org.