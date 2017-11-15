Grupo Presidente and IHG® open Staybridge Suites® Silao, the brand’s first hotel in Guanajuato

With an MXN $200 million investment generating nearly 100 direct and indirect jobs, Staybridge Suites® Silao opens its doors in Puerto Interior, Guanajuato, as the renown brand’s first hotel in the State

The opening ceremony was attended by the State Secretary of Tourism, Fernando Olivera Rocha and Silao City Mayor, Juan Antonio Morales Maciel. This is the first Staybridge Suites hotel in Guanajuato and represents an MXN $200 million investment.

Gerardo Murray, Regional Vice President, Brands & Marketing, Mexico, Latin America and Caribbean, IHG said: “IHG is thrilled by the vote of confidence that Grupo Presidente has shown in our Staybridge Suites brand to offer a more innovative hospitality experience in this strategic market, by meeting the needs of extended-stay travelers visiting this destination in the State of Guanajuato.”

Located in Puerto Interior, the region’s largest business park, and near the Del Bajío International Airport, Staybridge Suites Silao features a total of 121 suites divided into studios, one-bedroom suites, and two-bedroom suites over eight floors. To ensure guests get the most out of their stay, each spacious suite features a kitchen complete with a coffee-maker, microwave oven, two-burner cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, and porcelain and glass tableware, as well as an ironing board and iron, safety deposit box, 43” HD television, sofa bed, and an executive desk with an ergonomic chair.

Braulio Arsuaga, CEO Grupo Presidente, said: “We are very proud to open this new property in a vitally important tourist region and to add a new IHG-branded hotel to our mutual portfolio while strengthening our position as one of the industry’s leading companies.”

Staybridge Suites Silao has an integrated laundry facility and 24-hour fitness and business centers, an outdoor swimming pool, outdoor patio, and a multi-use sports facility. Guests can also enjoy complimentary American-style breakfast buffet between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday to Friday, and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the weekends. Additionally, every Tuesday and Thursday, Staybridge Suites Silao hosts The Social, a complimentary reception offering a light dinner as well as wine, beer, and other refreshments.

The Staybridge Suites brand is designed for business and leisure travelers spending an extended time away from home for business, relocation or leisure.

Staybridge Suites Silao is managed by Grupo Presidente, a Mexican company operating six Presidente InterContinental Hotels, as well as a Holiday Inn, two Holiday Inn Resorts, and a Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel for the last 20 years, all of them located in Mexico’s largest tourist and leisure destinations.

The new property in Silao and an upcoming property launch in Irapuato will join six other Staybridge Suites properties already open across Mexico. These Staybridge Suites hotels are in Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puebla, Querétaro, and San Luis Potosí.

Staybridge Suites participates in the IHG® Rewards Club, the industry’s first and largest hotel rewards program. IHG has had a presence in Mexico for more than 40 years, and currently has 137 hotels (21,367 rooms) open in Mexico, with plans for 30 additional hotels.