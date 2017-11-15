Countdown to the 2017 NISMO Festival at Fuji Speedway

The countdown continues to the 20th running of the NISMO Festival supported by Motul at Fuji International Speedway on November 26.

The annual fan appreciation day was first held in 1997 and features past and present stars and cars who have won major races and championships for Nissan and NISMO. The fan festival is all about people who love Nissan cars, the NISMO brand, and Nissan/NISMO racing DNA.

To celebrate this year’s event, NISMO has launched its annual #NISMOments countdown on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and DriveTribe – highlighting the 23 greatest Nissan and NISMO moments of 2017.

Why 23 moments? The number 2 in Japanese is pronounced as “Ni” and number 3, “San.” The brand uses this number in major championships across the globe including Super GT, Blancpain GT Series and the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Highlights celebrated so far have included the remarkable remote control Nissan GT-R /C, the brand’s return to victory in the IMSA championship in the US, Jann Mardenborough’s impressive Super GT performance in Thailand, victory in the Asian Le Mans Series, top-10 Supercars results at Bathurst and podiums in Pirelli World Challenge.

Follow Nissan on social media to see the remaining key #NISMOments of the year.

Victory at Motegi; ESM completes IMSA endurance lineup

In other motorsports news, Nissan has completed the 2017 Super GT championship in dominant fashion with a pole position and a win in the final round of the 2017 series at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

Also, in the IMSA series, the Nissan-powered ESM team has finalized its driver lineup for 2018. Olivier Pla and Nicolas Lapierre will join the team for the four North American Endurance Cup rounds.

The two Frenchmen will join regular season drivers Johannes van Overbeek, Pipo Derani, Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel for Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta.

For Pla, 2018 will mark a return to Nissan power after driving the Nissan LMP1 at Le Mans in 2015.

“I’m delighted to join the Tequila Patrón ESM team for the endurance races in the NAEC,” said Olivier Pla. “Racing against ESM in the past, I know what they are capable of, and I think we will have everything to perform at the very best.”