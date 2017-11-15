AccorHotels celebrates its 50th anniversary

#welcomeheroes: a birthday celebration all over the world

On November 19, 2017, in France and throughout the world, near 2 000 hotels will open their doors to everyday heroes – men and women who are firefighters, nurses, teachers, craftspersons and local shopkeepers - who work every day to serve their communities. It’s an opportunity for hoteliers and their employees, which are also deeply involved into the life of the neighborhood, to thank them and share a moment with them around a breakfast, a barbecue, a concert, etc.

Services made to facilitate and enrich the daily lives of our neighborhoods

AccorLocal is a local services offer that give shopkeepers the opportunity to offer their products within the Group’s hotels; On the other hand, hotels are given the chance to promote their hospitality services to a non-resident clientele. AccorHotels hence connects the convenience of digital to its hospitality expertise and the local experience to introduce a new way of interacting locally for communities living in the vicinity, hotels and local businesses.

Everyday services at the hotel

While the aspiration to buy local sometimes stumbles upon time constraints, and because the purchase and delivery of online products do not always allow for a trust-based and local relationship, the Group now enables communities neighboring its hotels to enjoy 24/7 access to the services of their local craftpersons, shopkeepers and other providers within their hotels.

Through AccorLocal, hoteliers are free to determine the services they wish to propose, based on local needs and on their own relationships with local shopkeepers.

Besides, other services are provided through larger partnerships and include: bouquets delivered to the hotel’s reception with AccorLocal’s special bouquets in collaboration with Pampa, Bergamotte and others; yoga, pilates and relaxation classes provided by Oly Be in a room let by the hotel; quality bread delivered by Poilâne, Nespresso capsules pick-up and deposit points accessible 24/7, a pay-by-the-hour car rental service with AccorLocal offered by Hertz 24/7.

Hotel services, everyday

The hotels themselves also feature many services now offered by AccorLocal. In just a few clicks, a customer can reserve a service offered by a hotel in their neighborhood, without having to book a room. Local residents can hence access a whole range of additional hospitality services, such as spas, the swimming pools, fitness rooms, co-working spaces or takeaway breakfasts and a myriad of little useful services: access to printers, motorcycle helmets left offices, ironing rooms, parkings under surveillance, etc.

Local experiences and a digital channel all over the world

The AccorLocal application has about 3000 active users and now offers hundreds of services in more than 250 hotels in France. AccorLocal will be rolled out in 2018 and 2019 in major cities and capitals around the world.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of AccorHotels, said, “For the past 50 years, millions of customers around the world have trusted AccorHotels’ hospitality expertise. When they go through the door of one of our hotels, they can be certain of finding, at any time of day, a customized service offered by more than 250,000 people who are passionate about our unique savoir-faire in the field of hospitality and service. We have now chosen to make this unparalleled wealth available to benefit community life by developing an unprecedented model, creating social connections and value for small businesses, local communities and staff members at our hotels.

With the launch of AccorLocal and the #WelcomeHeroes event, AccorHotels is continuing a history of daring and winning moves which has led us to where we’re not expected to go, but to where we do however have absolute legitimacy as a place bursting with life in the heart of the city. In this way, AccorLocal marks a new stage in the diversification of the Group’s activities and gives yet more impetus to our promise to enhance the daily lives of as many people as possible.”

