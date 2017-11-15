Barnes & Noble Announces the Return of Over a Half-Million Autographed Books from Acclaimed Authors Just in Time for Black Friday

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, announced the return of its Black Friday Signed Editions program, a customer favorite, with over a half-million autographed books by more than 150 highly acclaimed authors. The largest promotion of its kind kicks off on Black Friday, November 24, at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, while supplies last. The autographed books span many genres and interests, and were signed by authors for Barnes & Noble customers. For more information, customers should visit www.BN.com/SignedEditions or contact their local Barnes & Noble.

“Barnes & Noble is thrilled to announce its largest collection ever of Black Friday Signed Editions, a true holiday favorite with customers,” said Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books at Barnes & Noble. “Now in its fourth year, this combined effort between over 150 bestselling authors, our publishing partners, and Barnes & Noble booksellers continues to give readers across the country an opportunity to discover a special copy of a book by their favorite author, or to find that perfect holiday gift for a loved one.”

Barnes & Noble has been working together with authors and publishers for many months to bring this amazing Black Friday offering to customers. Top authors across a wide variety of genres have taken the time to autograph thousands of copies of their popular books to once again deliver this unique collection to Barnes & Noble readers of all ages. The list includes some of the biggest and bestselling authors across Adult, Teen, Young Readers and Kids books, including award-winning actors and TV personalities, celebrity chefs, sports stars, poets and more. Signed Editions will be featured on a special front-of-store display and in the Children’s Department.

The Complete List of Signed Editions at Barnes & Noble on Black Friday

Following are lists of all the Adult, Teen, Young Readers and Kids Signed Edition titles available at Barnes & Noble on Black Friday:

Adult Fiction Signed Editions

In the Midst of Winter by Isabel Allende

by Isabel Allende The Christmas Room by Catherine Anderson

by Catherine Anderson A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

by Fredrik Backman End Game by David Baldacci

by David Baldacci You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody) by Alec Baldwin

by Alec Baldwin The Midnight Line: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child

by Lee Child Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

by Ernest Cline Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben

by Harlan Coben The Alchemist (25 th Anniversary Edition) by Paulo Coelho

by Paulo Coelho Two Kinds of Truth : A Bosch Novel by Michael Connelly

by Michael Connelly Leviathan Wakes by James S. A. Corey

by James S. A. Corey Enigma: An FBI Thriller by Catherine Coulter

by Catherine Coulter Typhoon Fury : A Novel of the Oregon Files by Clive Cussler

by Clive Cussler The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille

by Nelson DeMille The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz

by Junot Díaz Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

by Jennifer Egan Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich

by Louise Erdrich Hardcore Twenty-Four: A Stephanie Plum Novel by Janet Evanovich

by Janet Evanovich Dark Legacy: A Carpathian Novel by Christine Feehan

by Christine Feehan Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

by Neil Gaiman Vengeance by Newt Gingrich

by Newt Gingrich Camino Island by John Grisham

by John Grisham The Saboteur by Andrew Gross

by Andrew Gross Uncommon Type: Some Stories by Tom Hanks

by Tom Hanks Into the Water by Paula Hawkins

by Paula Hawkins Winter Solstice by Elin Hilderbrand

by Elin Hilderbrand Strange Weather: Four Short Novels by Joe Hill

by Joe Hill The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman

by Alice Hoffman The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

by Khaled Hosseini To Be Where You Are: A Mitford Novel by Jan Karon

by Jan Karon The Whispering Room: A Jane Hawk Novel by Dean Koontz

by Dean Koontz The Princess Saves Herself in This One (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Amanda Lovelace

by Amanda Lovelace Merry and Bright by Debbie Macomber

by Debbie Macomber Hiddensee: A Tale of the Once and Future Nutcracker by Gregory Maguire

by Gregory Maguire The Ninth Hour by Alice McDermott

by Alice McDermott Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

by Celeste Ng The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen

by Viet Thanh Nguyen The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien

by Tim O’Brien Fight Club by Chuck Palahniuk

by Chuck Palahniuk Fletcher by Tom Perrotta

by Tom Perrotta Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

by Jodi Picoult Bonfire by Krysten Ritter

by Krysten Ritter The Golden House by Salman Rushdie

by Salman Rushdie Deep Freeze : A Virgil Flowers Novel by John Sandford

by John Sandford Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

by George Saunders Exposed by Lisa Scottoline

by Lisa Scottoline Rest in the Mourning by r.h. Sin

by r.h. Sin A Beautiful Composition of Broken (B&N Exclusive Edition) by r.h. Sin

by r.h. Sin Whiskey Words & a Shovel by r.h. Sin

by r.h. Sin A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

by Amor Towles Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

by Jesmyn Ward The Lying Game by Ruth Ware

by Ruth Ware Artemis by Andy Weir

by Andy Weir The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Adult Nonfiction Signed Editions

You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir by Sherman Alexie

by Sherman Alexie Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam by Mark Bowden

by Mark Bowden F*ck, That’s Delicious by Action Bronson

by Action Bronson Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush

by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush Going Into Town: A Love Letter to New York by Roz Chast

by Roz Chast I’m Fine... and Other Lies by Whitney Cummings

by Whitney Cummings What Does This Button Do?: An Autobiography by Bruce Dickinson

by Bruce Dickinson The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!: Simple, Scrumptious Recipes for Crazy Busy Lives (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Ree Drummond

by Ree Drummond Unqualified by Anna Faris

by Anna Faris Blessed Life: My Surprising Journey of Joy, Tears, and Tales from Harlem to Hollywood by Kim Fields

by Kim Fields Growing Up Fisher: Musings, Memories, and Misadventures by Joely Fisher

by Joely Fisher Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken

by Al Franken The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success by DeVon Franklin

by DeVon Franklin Note To Self by Connor Franta

by Connor Franta What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man by Art Garfunkel

by Art Garfunkel An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power by Al Gore

by Al Gore The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve by Stephen Greenblatt

by Stephen Greenblatt I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart

by Kevin Hart Of Mess and Moxie: Wrangling Delight Out of This Wild and Glorious Life by Jen Hatmaker

by Jen Hatmaker Vacationland: True Stories from Painful Beaches by John Hodgman

by John Hodgman Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition by Kate Hudson

by Kate Hudson Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson

by Walter Isaacson Soar! Build Your Vision from the Ground Up by T. D. Jakes

by T. D. Jakes Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery by Scott Kelly

by Scott Kelly Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans by Brian Kilmeade

by Brian Kilmeade Why We Don’t Suck: And How All of Us Need to Stop Being Such Partisan Little Bitches by Dr. Denis Leary

by Dr. Denis Leary The Autobiography of Gucci Mane by Gucci Mane

by Gucci Mane Rhett & Link’s Book of Mythicality: A Field Guide to Curiosity, Creativity, and Tomfoolery by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal

by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World by Admiral William H. McRaven

by Admiral William H. McRaven Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

by Trevor Noah Everything All at Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap Into Radical Curiosity, and Solve Any Problem by Bill Nye

by Bill Nye Blessed in the Darkness: How All Things Are Working for Your Good by Joel Osteen

by Joel Osteen Sweet: Desserts from London’s Ottolenghi by Yotam Ottolenghi

by Yotam Ottolenghi Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant and Unfussy New Favorites by Deb Perelman

by Deb Perelman Unshakeable : Your Financial Freedom Playbook by Tony Robbins

by Tony Robbins It Takes Two: Our Story by Jonathan and Drew Scott

by Jonathan and Drew Scott Basketball (and Other Things): A Collection of Questions Asked, Answered, Illustrated by Shea Serrano

by Shea Serrano Unstoppable: My Life So Far by Maria Sharapova

by Maria Sharapova On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power by Gene Simmons

by Gene Simmons You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero

by Jen Sincero Two’s Company: A Fifty-Year Romance with Lessons Learned in Love, Life & Business by Suzanne Somers

by Suzanne Somers Where the Past Begins: A Writer’s Memoir by Amy Tan

by Amy Tan Raising Trump by Ivana Trump

by Ivana Trump Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History by Katy Tur

by Katy Tur Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J. D. Vance

by J. D. Vance Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay & a Few of My Other Favorite Things by Loudon Wainwright III

by Loudon Wainwright III The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls

by Jeannette Walls A Sick Life: TLC ’n Me: Stories from On and Off the Stage by Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins

by Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins Soonish: Ten Emerging Technologies That’ll Improve and/or Ruin Everything by Kelly and Zach Weinersmith

by Kelly and Zach Weinersmith Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual by Jocko Willink

by Jocko Willink The Seat of the Soul (25th Anniversary Edition with a Study Guide) by Gary Zukav

Signed Editions for Teens

Thirteen Reasons Why (10th Anniversary Edition) by Jay Asher

by Jay Asher The Language of Thorns: Midnight Tales and Dangerous Magic by Leigh Bardugo

by Leigh Bardugo Girling Up by Mayim Bialik

by Mayim Bialik One Dark Throne by Kendare Blake

by Kendare Blake The Twisted Ones (Five Nights at Freddy’s) by Scott Cawthon

by Scott Cawthon Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart

by E. Lockhart Tower of Dawn by Sarah J. Maas

by Sarah J. Maas Hunting Prince Dracula by Kerri Maniscalco

by Kerri Maniscalco Renegades by Marissa Meyer

by Marissa Meyer Eragon by Christopher Paolini

by Christopher Paolini The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman

by Philip Pullman Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

by Jason Reynolds Otherworld by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller

by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

by Angie Thomas Mistress of All Evil: A Tale of the Dark Fairy by Serena Valentino

by Serena Valentino Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon

by Nicola Yoon The Book Thief (Special Anniversary Edition) by Markus Zusak

Signed Editions for Young Readers

Wishtree by Katherine Applegate

by Katherine Applegate Serafina and the Splintered Heart by Robert Beatty

by Robert Beatty Minecraft: The Island by Max Brooks

by Max Brooks The Wild Robot by Peter Brown

by Peter Brown The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide by Chris Colfer

by Chris Colfer Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina by Misty Copeland

by Misty Copeland Spy School Secret Service (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #5) by Stuart Gibbs

by Stuart Gibbs The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris

by Neil Patrick Harris I Got This: To Gold and Beyond by Laurie Hernandez

by Laurie Hernandez The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster

by Norton Juster Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul by Jeff Kinney

by Jeff Kinney The Giver by Lois Lowry

by Lois Lowry In the Deep Blue Sea: Jack and the Geniuses Book #2 by Bill Nye

by Bill Nye Wonder B&N Exclusive Edition by R. J. Palacio

by R. J. Palacio The Dark Prophecy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Trials of Apollo Series #2) by Rick Riordan

by Rick Riordan Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, Book 3: The Ship of the Dead by Rick Riordan

by Rick Riordan The Bad Beginning: Book the First (A Series of Unfortunate Events) by Lemony Snicket

by Lemony Snicket Little Bigfoot, Big City (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Jennifer Weiner

by Jennifer Weiner The Audition by Maddie Ziegler

Signed Editions for Kids

Gingerbread Christmas by Jan Brett

by Jan Brett River Rose and the Magical Christmas by Kelly Clarkson

by Kelly Clarkson She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World by Chelsea Clinton

by Chelsea Clinton The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors by Drew Daywalt

by Drew Daywalt Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes by Kimberly and James Dean

by Kimberly and James Dean Through Your Eyes: My Child’s Gift to Me by Ainsley Earhardt

by Ainsley Earhardt Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie

by Savannah Guthrie My Journey to the Stars by Scott Kelly

by Scott Kelly Be Brave Little One by Marianne Richmond

by Marianne Richmond Mighty, Mighty Construction Site by Sherri Duskey Rinker

by Sherri Duskey Rinker The Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition by Chris Van Allsburg

by Chris Van Allsburg The Thank You Book (An Elephant and Piggie Book) by Mo Willems

Behind the Scenes and More Surprises

Customers who have wondered what it’s like for an author to sign thousands of books can check out Barnes & Noble on Twitter and Instagram, and like Barnes & Noble on Facebook, or search #BNSignedEditions, to experience exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and videos of author signings. In addition, customers can view personal video messages from select authors between now and the launch of the program on November 24. The featured behind-the-scenes authors are:

Chris Van Allsburg ( The Polar Express )

( ) David Baldacci ( End Game )

( ) Lee Child ( The Midnight Line )

( ) Savannah Guthrie ( Princesses Wear Pants )

( ) Laurie Hernandez ( I Got This: To Gold and Beyond )

( ) Jeff Kinney ( Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul )

Pricing and Availability

Barnes & Noble Members save 40 percent off hardcover bestsellers (including Signed Editions of current hardcover bestsellers) and 10 percent off virtually everything else in Barnes & Noble stores throughout the year. Signed Editions will be featured on a special front-of-store display when customers walk through the doors of their local Barnes & Noble on Black Friday. For more information on the Signed Editions program, customers can visit BN.com/SignedEditions. Customers can also join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #BNSignedEditions to share recommendations, photos, wish lists and more.