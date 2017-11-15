Apocalyptic Science Fiction by James Regan Should Delight Conspiracy Theory Fanatics

Fans of the “Left Behind” series and Dean Koontz and Dan Brown thrillers should not miss James Regan’s “Frameworks: The Price of Delusion.” Equally explosive and engaging just like the aforementioned titles, Regan’s sci-fi thriller takes readers for an entertaining ride – and makes them think and reflect on technology’s impact on politics and morality.



In “Frameworks: The Price of Delusion,” Dr. Decker, a brilliant nanotechnologist and virtual reality engineer, is tapped by the government to work on a top-secret project. Seeing this as an opportunity to work with the latest advancements in his field, he accepts the offer. At first, Dr. Decker is amazed by the great progress man has made but is later horrified when he discovers the high price man has paid to obtain such progress.



The plot thickens further when Dr. Decker discovers a plot to take over the world through a brain-hijacking technology. Can he sabotage this technology and in the process, halt the impending technological Armageddon?



James Regan’s “Frameworks: The Price of Delusion” will not only make readers alter their realities but also question everything what organized religions, mainstream media, and governments feed to them.



Copies are available at Amazon.





Frameworks: The Price of Delusion (Volume 1)

Written by James Regan

Published by JRB Goode Publishing, LLC

Published date: July 6, 2015, 2nd edition

Paperback price: $17.95



About the Author

James Regan lives in San Antonio, Texas. He has a lovely wife, Miriam, and a son named Lawton, who is in the Army Reserve. James works as a medical technologist, B.S.M.T. ASCP. for a phase 1 drug clinical trial research facility. He became a hospital corpsman and laboratory technician in the Navy during the Vietnam War Era. He has written science articles and has worked with various websites. He is an author and trainer, and has helped others publish their books. He also has been a featured guest on television, participated in Internet radio, and has been a previous member of the Jerry B. Jenkins Christian Writers Guild.