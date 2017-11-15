Qualcomm to Live Webcast the Second Annual Snapdragon Technology Summit Keynote

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), today announced the second annual Snapdragon Technology Summit Keynote will be broadcast live from Hawaii on December 5 at 8:30am HAST (10:30am PST/1:30 PM EST/6:30pm GMT). The event will be hosted by Cristiano Amon, Executive Vice President, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and President, Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) who will be joined on stage by global C-Level industry leaders.

This year’s Snapdragon Technology Summit will feature an inside look at the latest innovations built into Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platforms, along with demonstrations that exhibit upcoming technologies and advancements that will continue to shape the way we use mobile devices, always connected PCs and other future technologies.

“Snapdragon is the premium tier mobile platform of choice. We look forward to sharing for the first-time exciting announcements and advancements live with press and analysts in the room and customers and enthusiasts around the world via the live webcast,” said Cristiano Amon, Executive Vice President, QTI, and President, QCT. “We will be joined on stage by several major industry leaders who we are collaborating with to enable many significant technological achievements that will change the way we use our smartphones and other mobile devices.”

Viewers will be able to watch the livestream on www.qualcomm.com and stay tuned to the Qualcomm Twitter handle for live updates before and during the keynote.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm’s technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G – and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business.

