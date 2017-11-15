HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1393 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the first in HP’s fiscal year 2018, is payable on January 3, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2017. HP has approximately 1.65 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.