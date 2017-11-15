Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Life Sciences Clinical Trial Products Names Oracle Health Sciences as a Top Leader

Oracle Health Sciences today announced that it has been identified as a Leader in the top quartile in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™ Assessment of Life Sciences Clinical Trial Products 2017.

Oracle Health Sciences received superior marks in “clinical trials value chain coverage” which included pre-clinical, clinical trials, pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs.

“We believe our being named a leader and in the top position is further validation of Oracle’s continued momentum in the eClinical space,” said Steve Rosenberg, general manager, Oracle Health Sciences. “We realized some time ago that the way technology was supporting clinical research had to change. The collections of point solutions you see on the market today are not serving the industry’s needs. Our response to this problem is Clinical One. Our vision, resources and technology are designed to carry our customers into the future with a single cloud-based eClinical platform that unifies clinical teams, processes and data in a profound new way.”

Unlike other reports and analyses that rank solution providers solely based on revenue, Everest Group assesses companies based on market impact (market adoption, value delivered and portfolio mix) as well as vision and capability (vision and strategy, functionality, flexibility and ease of deployment, engagement and commercial model and support) to evaluate marketplace success.

“After evaluating Oracle’s vision and capability as well as market impact for their Clinical One Platform, which is approaching clinical technology in a new and innovative manner, we placed them as a Leader. In addition to their market penetration, Oracle’s breadth and depth of capabilities represent what we consider to be a leading solution in the eClinical space,” said Nitish Mittal, Practice Director, Everest Group.

