Standard Chartered to give clients an edge with banking-savvy chatbot

In an innovative move that will bring new convenience to its clients, Standard Chartered plans to deploy a chatbot on its online and mobile banking platforms and websites. Powered by Kasisto’s conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform, KAI Banking, the chatbot will act as a virtual personal assistant to help clients manage money, make payments and analyse their spending in a split-second, via natural conversations in English and other languages. The service will launch in phases starting in Hong Kong next year, subject to regulatory approval.

Deniz Güven, Global Head of Design and Client Experience at Standard Chartered, said: “We are taking disruptive technology and using it to design a client experience that is not just convenient and personal – it’s a whole new banking experience. Looking at how quickly our clients are embracing digital, I expect our chatbot will become a popular way to connect with us anytime, anywhere.”

Standard Chartered selected Kasisto’s KAI Banking for its chatbot based on the platform’s proven track record of delivering bots that engage customers in ‘human-like’ conversations. Zor Gorelov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Kasisto, said: “KAI is already a banking expert and once it’s trained on Standard Chartered products and services, it will serve as a powerful AI brain ready to meet their clients in the channel they prefer. It has the know-how to fulfil client requests, make recommendations and solve problems – while delivering banking with a human touch. The KAI-powered bot can handle all of the unique ways people communicate and when there is a need to talk to a human, the bot can seamlessly hand off to a Standard Chartered banking professional.”

Standard Chartered offers banking that is easy, convenient and secure, giving clients the choice to do everything digitally and get help and advice via phone, chat or a visit to a nearby branch when they want it.

Founded in 2013, Kasisto is on a mission to enable companies to attract, engage, support, and transact with their customers via human-like, intelligent conversations, anytime, anywhere. Kasisto’s conversational AI platform, KAI, powers omni-channel bots and virtual assistants with deep domain expertise across mobile apps, web, messaging platforms, wearables, and IoT devices. With contextual and personalized conversations, they fulfil requests, solve problems, and predict needs as well as help companies support and market their products and services. Built with the deepest AI portfolio in the industry, KAI is an agile platform with self-service tools to customize and continually improve consumer experiences and seamlessly add new features. Marquee customers include DBS Bank, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, TD Bank, and Wells Fargo. As an SRI International spin-off, Kasisto leverages decades of artificial intelligence research and IP to create a full-stack, scalable, enterprise-ready platform. For more information visit www.kasisto.com. Follow Kasisto on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

