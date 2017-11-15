Manufacturer Faces OSHA Fine for Worker Exposures to Hexavalent Chromium

In August, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) announced that a Wisconsin manufacturer of piping products had been cited for a number of serious health and safety violations. OSHA’s Citation and Notification of Penalty includes over $110,000 in proposed penalties. A number of the health and safety issues were associated with worker exposures to hexavalent chromium (chromium VI).

Hexavalent chromium is a toxic form of the element chromium. Hexavalent chromium compounds are man-made and widely used in many different industries. Industrial uses include chromate pigments in dyes, paints, inks and plastics; chromates added as anticorrosive agents to paints, primers and other surface coatings; and chromic acid electroplated onto metal parts to provide a decorative or protective coating. Hexavalent chromium can also be formed when performing hot work, such as welding on stainless steel or melting chromium metal.

OSHA reports that occupational exposures to hexavalent chromium may cause the following:

Lung cancer in workers who breathe airborne hexavalent chromium

Irritation or damage to the nose, throat and lungs if it is breathed at high levels

Irritation or damage to the eyes and skin if the material contacts these organs in high concentrations

“OSHA reports an estimated 500,000 workers are potentially exposed to hexavalent chromium in the United States,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “That is a tremendous number of people that could be at risk. This figure also highlights how many companies are not protecting their employees and could be subject to costly noncompliance penalties. At EMSL, we provide industrial hygiene testing services and also provide all of the sampling supplies necessary to help ensure that workers are not being exposed to unsafe levels of this and many other regulated substances.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. has sponsored an educational video about hexavalent chromium that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/CN7sLZk-3S0.

To learn more about this or other indoor air quality (IAQ), environmental, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.